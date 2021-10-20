 Skip to content

Whitehaven update for 20 October 2021

Patch Notes - October 20th (v1.0.1)

The game has his fist update patch with some gameplay improvements and more options to configure the game in the pause menu.

Gameplay changes

  • The moon puzzle clue has been updated.
  • Now when you inspect a stuffed animal you will get a text description, because before the patch there was no visual feedback that you interacted with it if you already had unlocked the achievement.
  • Fixed an illumination bug after completing the moon puzzle.

New options added

  • Invert Y - Axis
  • Movement key Remapping

Apart from that I have seen some users upset because of the duration of the game, so I will include a disclaimer in the description section to aware future players that might be interested in longer experiences.

Finally, I want to thank all the people who have bought the game, I hope you had fun playing it!

