Patch Notes - October 20th (v1.0.1)

The game has his fist update patch with some gameplay improvements and more options to configure the game in the pause menu.
Gameplay changes
- The moon puzzle clue has been updated.
- Now when you inspect a stuffed animal you will get a text description, because before the patch there was no visual feedback that you interacted with it if you already had unlocked the achievement.
- Fixed an illumination bug after completing the moon puzzle.
New options added
- Invert Y - Axis
- Movement key Remapping
Apart from that I have seen some users upset because of the duration of the game, so I will include a disclaimer in the description section to aware future players that might be interested in longer experiences.
Finally, I want to thank all the people who have bought the game, I hope you had fun playing it!
Changed files in this update