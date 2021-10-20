Patch Notes - October 20th (v1.0.1)

The game has his fist update patch with some gameplay improvements and more options to configure the game in the pause menu.

Gameplay changes

The moon puzzle clue has been updated.

Now when you inspect a stuffed animal you will get a text description, because before the patch there was no visual feedback that you interacted with it if you already had unlocked the achievement.

Fixed an illumination bug after completing the moon puzzle.

New options added

Invert Y - Axis

Movement key Remapping

Apart from that I have seen some users upset because of the duration of the game, so I will include a disclaimer in the description section to aware future players that might be interested in longer experiences.

Finally, I want to thank all the people who have bought the game, I hope you had fun playing it!