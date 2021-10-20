More Game Fixes And Newer Engine Version



Long story short, is that we given our best to add as much content before the Early Access release as possible. But having limited amount of time, this left us with less time for testing. So once you guys started playing the game (at one point even we got 1500 players playing simultaneously) you started finding bugs that we didn't even consider could happen.

So far most of the major ones are fixed and here is the list of a few more fixes:

Unfortunate situations where people lost all gladiators and items were cause because they would change name of the gladiator and add some letters that would break the code. Now this is fixed and you can name them however you want without this risk.



Timeline bug where shop updates would stop appearing after you finished some quests that would give you passive income is now fixed.

Priestess or Invigorator could not target Mana Assassin while he was in stealth. Now they can.

Items changing their rarity should be fixed.

Old Vampire quirk used to heal gladiators who got damage over time buffs. Le't say Mace Wielder orc had Old Vampire quirk. Once he got hit by Pyromancer and start burning, the burning buff would also trigger this quirk and heal him. Now this is fixed and he heals himself only when he deals damage:



Starting random pool of quirk is now bigger. So there is bigger chance for different quirks to appear on starting gladiators in shop.

We changed version of Unity to newer one that should let small amount of people who could not open the game, open it now. (Main branch should work now, no need to change it to beta branches)

Tell us if you still have issues with this. Just make sure you updated the game. Steam sometimes takes a bit of time to do this on it's own so what you can do is Log Out and then Log In, and it will trigger the update. Game should be version: 0.728 (Or higher once we update it again)

We have few more things to fix that are ether rare or minor bugs. And then we'll start working on new content.

Balance Voting

Also, today is the last day for balance voting on gladiaotors on our Discord. Channel is called #balance-voting. Join us and tell us who would you like to buff, nerf or not change.

We already got tons of feedback this way that will help us a so much in balancing the game. We will start working on balance tomorrow, and give our best to make game more fun by making weaker characters more playable and OP characters a bit less OP.



Thank you for all the support and feedback! Game is getting in much better shape thanks to you and all the things you reported. We'll be soon ready to start adding new exciting content ːsteamhappyː

Cheers!