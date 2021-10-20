Patch v3.4.0.1 Now Live

Changes are mostly cosmetic but we'll begin working on the Stamina / Energy system, which forms the basis of all gameplay. You may see some changes to the UI but stamina won't begin to affect your character, yet.
Expect changes to walk speed, meaning you will move a lot slower and have to sprint to get around, costing stamina. This will be the aim of patch v3.4.0.2.
-
All maps except vehicle map have been expanded. We'll continue changing and adding to the maps. Themes are desert and rock, green landscape, and snow. Performance should still be good but let us know if FPS is bad after this update. NO eta on vehicles but it is planned and it occurred to us we could make vehicles have an energy system with unique skills. That's something no other game has done before, we think.
-
Increased conquest map to 5 capture points, up from 3. Score required to win is now 600, up from 300.
-
Rush map now has 8 objectives, with 2 at a time per "phase" for a total of 4 phases. First 2 are hardest to defend but the last 2 are located right in the defending team's spawn point, making it the most difficult to bomb.
-
Stamina system foundation in play. Skills now cost a certain amount of stamina / energy to use, in addition to the ability cooldown timer.
-
New main menu and main theme music. Youtube will have the free version of it online for your infinite 10 hour looping pleasure.
-
Will add the new main theme music to the soundtrack. Be sure to pick it up now because we are going to raise prices on the next addition of music. Get the free upgrades now.
-
Added out of bounds play area. No trying to sneak to the edge of the map!
Changed files in this update