Update 0.4.1a Patch Notes

Hey there! After the launch of Early Access, we have received important feedback about usability and how to improve the experience for new players who are still learning the game. This small patch will focus on exactly that.

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Thanks for playing!

Game changes

Easier Bronze/Silver medal times

We have received feedback that earning the bronze medal was too hard for new players, which is why we have adjusted the time required to earn bronze and silver medals. Please let us know if the difficulty is good now, or if further adjustement is needed!

Level requirements for Arcade and Competitive mode

Some users started with Arcade mode right away and were confused at the lack of tutorials and the difficulty. To prevent this, we have decided to lock those modes for new players and unlock them after the player reaches Level 3.