Patch 3.5.0 release notes

Features

Coming Halloween event - sparks in online matchmaking are changed to Pumpkin sparks.

New AI Balance.

Improve stability & performance.

Change name title of Speedclass from Classic and Pro to 200cc and 300cc respectively.

Bug Fixes

Serious Issues

User report : Quest 2, some of the models in the tracks are completely blacked out, then the game crashes.

Gameplay

3310 Effect will be canceled upon using Boost pad.

All projectile weapons can't shoot out in online matchmaking.

Emote : Leaving the pointer on a map at the map voting screen will cause Emote to be disabled.

Immersive mode: Can't raise hand to get stacked item boxes.

Achievement: The Siblings achievement progress is stuck.

In License 1&2 players hands will always freeze when ever the controller guide shows up.

Quest Touch Controller won't stop vibrating when driving in off-road.

Sparks collection count is reporting wrong number.

Players and AI can get stuck in War of Fame.

UX/UI

Wrist menu is still available.

Customization screen is stuck when scrolling.

Customizes isn't updated from the garage room.

Hidden Rewards progression bar is always blocking the pointer in the Rewards Scene.

Social menu customization items does not match customization in the Profile page.

Immersive mode: Wheel Position + Steering bar is stuck in the Rewards Scene.

Customization card can keep scrolling after changing the Owned filter to No state.

Global Leaderboard calculation is incorrect.

1st place Player info data display does not match to actual.

Menu displays wrong amount of carbox.

Graphics

Track 4 Ideon Grotto Medusa broken animation is fixed.

Drift Effect on road can transfer to another track.

License 2, left hand is facing in the wrong direction right at the beginning.

Item "The fortune" gloves is displaying the wrong texture.

The front wheels keep rotating forward when the player drives backwards.

Academy Stage 7 Player name tag color is incorrect.

License 2: Crashcrodile and Denturous explosion animation had been missing.

Audio

Learning center - the prologue audio continues after closing the video.

License2 Sam's voiceover was playing before the fade-in animation had been completed.

Known Issues

Quest - Players Nametag color is black.

Quest - wall textures in every map is low quality.

Tips & Tricks loading after comic.

Race again button randomly disappears in the Rewards scene.

Lighting on some tracks are too bright.

Immersive "Top Grip" hand position is wrong when using another hand to grip.

Immersive grip control or legacy can't turn to it’s full angle.

Can't delete mail on the first try.

Party menu character animation has a chance to display a strange idle animation.