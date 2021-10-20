Gloomhaven 1.0 available now

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

_A band of battle-scarred mercenaries violently opens the door of the Sleeping Lion. Not the best tavern in town but not so shabby as to deter bounty hunters, ruffians and other unsavoury folks. Once seated, a beer in each hand, their leader clamors with a distinctive deep voice:

“We’re back lads! Do you smell this? The scent of opportunity! We’ve left the city for two years, we’ve become Guildmasters and taken our fair share of loot, but Gloomhaven has called us home.”

With a quick glance, he notices several people whispering and counting their gold whilst looking around.

“It seems like work is back on the menu.”

Soon enough, a heteroclite group of small-time adventurers approaches him, seemingly confused.

“Well, well, what do we have here? Green blood! Whaddaya want? A contract? An advice? A hug mayhap?”

Without giving them a chance to answer, the veteran mercenary grabs one of them by the collar and mumbles:

“No hug for you, but let me give you a piece of advice, if you’re looking for mercenary work, we’ve heard there’s a Valrath looking for hired blades capable of tracking down some stolen documents. Go see her if it is in your line of work. Now get lost!”_

GLOOMHAVEN 1.0 RELEASED

Esteemed mercenaries and guildmasters, will everyone please gather round?

Gloomhaven is finally 100% content complete and ready to be enjoyed by everyone out there. You will be able to play the entire board game campaign as well as the guildmaster one.

Here is what you can expect from Gloomhaven 1.0:

The complete board game campaign (see more details below)

A digital exclusive: the Guildmaster adventure (see more details below)

17 unique characters, each coming with their own skills

Thousands of abilities, perks, items and enhancements

Dark and challenging environments filled with dangerous enemies of all sorts

A fully voiced board game campaign by Alec Newman

Many improvements requested by the community over the 2 years of Early Access

Less bugs, more stability, better performance

All of the content is fully playable in online co-op up to four players

And, lads?

We wouldn't have made it this far, nor anywhere, without you, our community.

You’ve been supporting Gloomhaven in your own ways - whether buying the game on Steam, leaving us reviews, giving feedback and reporting bugs to help us improve the game, participating in building the community on Discord, Facebook or Twitter, or simply talking about Gloomhaven to your friends.

To think that our Discord server has now grown to more than 21,000 members and we just passed 4,500 Steam reviews, I mean, what a journey. Thank you.

EXPERIENCE THE BOARD GAME CAMPAIGN

Coming from Gloomhaven the Board Game, Isaac Childres’ ultimate strategic board game and highest rated game of all time on Board Game Geek, this branching campaign of 95 story missions will pit your greed against your morality. Numerous powers are vying for control over the city of Gloomhaven while others are looking for ancient crypts and forgotten artefacts. You could always side with the inhabitants… but it may not pay well.

A DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: GUILDMASTER ADVENTURE

Created in cooperation with the community, the Guildmaster adventure offers over 160 digital exclusive missions to experience another facet of Gloomhaven. Lead your guild of mercenaries in a region overrun by far worse than simple bandits.

Choose the best combination of mercenaries for each fight and follow their character stories in dangerous new territories.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS -

LAUNCH DAY EDITION

How different is Gloomhaven Digital from the original board game?

A 1:1 adaptation was both not possible or desirable, as digital platforms and their gameplay have their own advantages and drawbacks compared to tabletop. Keep in mind that differences remain very minor and Gloomhaven Digital is a very faithful adaptation of the original gameplay and design.

Every difference implemented in Gloomhaven Digital was closely discussed and custom-tailored together with the original board game author, Isaac Childres, to ensure we stayed true to Gloomhaven's core design.

Do I need to buy the game again if I already bought the Early Access version?

No, of course not. If you already own Gloomhaven Digital, you will simply be prompted to download an update which will upgrade your Early Access version to the full 1.0 version.

How long is the game?

It varies a lot depending on how you play. There are 250+ missions in the game, shared between the Guildmaster and Campaign modes.

That should be at least 150 hours of gameplay if you are super fast and never lose, probably above 200+ hours for most people.

Are my Early Access saves compatible with the 1.0 version?

Guildmaster saves will for sure be compatible, however, for Campaign Beta saves, we cannot make any promises right now, it might depend on when they have been created.

Should I start a fresh run?

Yes, we strongly suggest you start a fresh run as the Campaign is brand new.

It is also always a possibility to start a new one on the Guildmaster mode, but not necessary, as all saves (old and new) will have the same content.

How many players can play together online?

All of the content Gloomhaven has to offer (both the Guildmaster mode and the Campaign) is available for up to 4 players in co-op.

Can we expect further updates after that?

Yes, we will be patching and supporting the game after launch.

DLCs are also a possibility, but our main focus is supporting the base game and making sure it matches the players’ expectations.

Anyway, we’re not going to suddenly vanish.

Do you plan on supporting additional languages?

Our four languages at launch are English, French, German and Spanish.

We can't promise anything else for now!

Will you release Gloomhaven on other platforms?

It will be available at launch on Steam and GoG, and supported on PC.

Our main focus for now is to make sure the game is absolutely the best it can be on these platforms before turning to anything else.

What about Gloomhaven on MacOS?

Initially, we wanted to release the MacOS version at launch, given that it would be stable and of a quality level we deemed appropriate for MacOS players.

As of right now, we haven’t met the standards we set for the MacOS version to be released, and thus we will keep on improving it until it can be released in a patch in the upcoming weeks.

Please believe this is one of our top priorities and we absolutely care about giving MacOS players the opportunity to join us on Gloomhaven.

What about bugs?

Gloomhaven is a colossal game with tens of thousands of possible abilities, items, perks, enhancements, enemies and overall combinations. While we have invested a massive amount of time and effort on fixing desynchronization issues and other bugs over the past year, you may still encounter issues in the multiplayer version of Gloomhaven.

If you experience crashes or freezes, or find any additional issues that break the game or hinder you from progressing in the game, please report them on our support portal.

The devs would really appreciate it if you attach a video or a screenshot of the issue and all of the information you have available. That will help us a lot in our investigation!

You can find the support portal here:

https://asmodee.helpshift.com/hc/en/75-gloomhaven/

You can contact us directly here:

https://asmodee.helpshift.com/hc/en/75-gloomhaven/contact-us/

Known issue and workaround: if you encounter a multiplayer desynchronization, as the game is automatically saved at the end of each turn, you can simply reload the save, re-invite your friends using a new multiplayer code and then choose a different card combination.

