October 20, 2021 Update

Greetings paranormal investigators!

We've seen a lot of your videos and we've listened to your feedback so we decided to update a few things.

• When the opening cutscene's script was being written, it actually had three objectives but only two were accomplished in the previous versions. The three objectives were to create an emotional connection between the player and the little girl, to show that there is a threat while still employing the fear of the unknown, and to show that the little girl is trying to accomplish something without revealing too much. We've finally figured out a scene that works with the final objective and so the opening cutscene was slightly modified.

• When it comes to giving players an objective, we'd rather show than tell so we don't just flash text that shows the objective somewhere on the screen. Instead, we'd like players to figure out the objective based on observation. Having said that, we've made changes to make the objective a lot easier to figure out.

• The inventory now remembers where you last looked. For example, if you look at a file and close the inventory, if you open it up again you will see the file that you last saw instead of the item tab.

Thank you very much for your feedback and stay tuned as we continue to update the game.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team