Deimos Update - 0.63 - Ancient Outfits, New Events and Performance Optimization

Greetings,

We did some technical optimizations to fix crash issues with older PCs and we want to bring this fixes to the community as fast as possible. Gameplay-wise this is a moderate content patch so the name of the update is of a smaller celestial body : Deimos.

Otherwise we added ancient outfits for all playable species, polished the display of our characters and wrote more events for starships and desert / swamp planets.

Changelog of Version 0.63.B.5 - DEIMOS UPDATE ( contains spoilers )

Bugfixes : Game does not crash anymore in the “Galaxy Generation” screen on PCs with under 12 GB RAM

12 new Ancient Outfits for all Species that are shown in the Bronze Age, Iron Age and Nautical Age ( Humans, Dolphins, Dinosaur, Damanis, Erbori, Bautir, Kular, Dorloth, Esh, Prun, Rao, Kaar )

Background Art : New [spoiler]“The Last Wanderer”[/spoiler] picture

New Sol System Event [spoiler]“The Wrath of Deimos”[/spoiler]

New Starship Event [spoiler]“Relativistic Research Corps”[/spoiler]

New Starship Event [spoiler]“The Mind Ship”[/spoiler]

New Starship Event [spoiler]“The Longing for Planet X”[/spoiler]

New Starship Event [spoiler]“Laboratory Expansion”[/spoiler]

New Sand Planet Event [spoiler]“The Storm of Storms”[/spoiler]

New Sand Planet Event [spoiler]“Reclamation Suits”[/spoiler]

New Sand Planet Event [spoiler]“The Sandstalkers”[/spoiler]

New Sand Planet Event [spoiler]“The Water Wars”[/spoiler]

New Sand Planet Event [spoiler]“The Beasts Below”[/spoiler]

New Sand Planet Event [spoiler]“The Desert Rocks”[/spoiler]

New Swamp Planet Event [spoiler]“The Ungrowing”[/spoiler]

New Swamp Planet Event [spoiler]“Bog Flyers”[/spoiler]

New Swamp Planet Event [spoiler]“Healing Ooze”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“Colonial Outback”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“Military Outpost”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“A World of Dust”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“Paradise in the Desert”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“Desert Frenzy”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“Fear and Loathing on Planet X”[/spoiler]

Tech : We switched to Unity Pro and have a fancy splash screen now

Polishing : Character images for small event button were visually adjusted

Polishing : Character images for large character screen were visually adjusted

Optimization : Reworked Dynamic Texture Loading - mean that loading times are far shorter and Texture RAM usage are reduced under 1GB

Optimization : Sound and music compression and streaming does not use so much RAM anymore

See you up in the stars, voyager.

Jörg from Anomaly Games

