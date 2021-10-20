 Skip to content

TechBeat Heart update for 20 October 2021

Halloween Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New permanent mode

• Play as a spider

• Use the focus button to move fast

• New RvNovae track playing with Mads OST

• New remix for Watch Out for Snake tracks playing with Crys OST

• Exclusive leaderboards

Leaderboards for this mode are only available until November 20th. After that period, the leaderboards will be left closed online.

Balance, fixes and optimizations

• Fixed a game freeze while dying on hard

• Fixed some enemies shooting before entering the screen

• Drill enemy now has more hp

• Improved Dutch localization

• Analog stick deadzone improved

• Minor bug fixes

Hope you enjoy it!

Thank you again for all the support you’ve shown for us!

