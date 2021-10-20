Halloween Update

New permanent mode
• Play as a spider
• Use the focus button to move fast
• New RvNovae track playing with Mads OST
• New remix for Watch Out for Snake tracks playing with Crys OST
• Exclusive leaderboards
Leaderboards for this mode are only available until November 20th. After that period, the leaderboards will be left closed online.
Balance, fixes and optimizations
• Fixed a game freeze while dying on hard
• Fixed some enemies shooting before entering the screen
• Drill enemy now has more hp
• Improved Dutch localization
• Analog stick deadzone improved
• Minor bug fixes
Hope you enjoy it!
Thank you again for all the support you’ve shown for us!
