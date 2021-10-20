 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Nuclear Blaze update for 20 October 2021

1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7566907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone for all the important feedback :)

  • Fixed an achievement related crash ("Entrance" exception at the beginning of the game).
  • Added 2 secret cats. Somewhere. In the early game. Oh wait, did I say that?
  • Added a few extra checkpoints.
  • Reworked Laboratory level difficulty.
  • Added game version number to title screen (bottom left corner).
  • Visually separated Keyboard controls for "Unlocked upgrades" (eg. Aim UP, Aim Down & Dodge) to a separate section to avoid confusion.
  • Added some 4K resolutions to the Screen Resolution menu.
  • Added a water refill on the first fire truck after landing.
  • Reduced Wasps hit box.
  • Minor level design fixes.
  • Various minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Nuclear Blaze Content Depot 1662481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.