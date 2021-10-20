Thank you everyone for all the important feedback :)
- Fixed an achievement related crash ("Entrance" exception at the beginning of the game).
- Added 2 secret cats. Somewhere. In the early game. Oh wait, did I say that?
- Added a few extra checkpoints.
- Reworked Laboratory level difficulty.
- Added game version number to title screen (bottom left corner).
- Visually separated Keyboard controls for "Unlocked upgrades" (eg. Aim UP, Aim Down & Dodge) to a separate section to avoid confusion.
- Added some 4K resolutions to the Screen Resolution menu.
- Added a water refill on the first fire truck after landing.
- Reduced Wasps hit box.
- Minor level design fixes.
- Various minor fixes.
Changed files in this update