Green Mars Free Expansion is now available

Mars is green! That's right, the first major expansion is now available for Per Aspera, and best of all, it's free! GREEN MARS brings additional content; gameplay improvements; and optimizations to the Red Planet's best narrative simulation game.
GREEN MARS centers around flora and fauna as illustrated in a brand-new expansion trailer:
Be sure to queue the latest update on your copy of Per Aspera if you've not already done so.
****PLEASE NOTE****
Current saves won't work with the new Green Mars features and simulation model. To keep playing your current campaign, follow this link to learn how to Switch Branches in Steam to continue playing on the 1.4.5 Branch:
NEW FEATURES
MARS ELYSIUM
New features will truly empower players to make Mars a garden planet. Using the tools at your disposal, transform the atmosphere to allow Mars' mineral-rich soil to become fertile ground. Design and landscape Mars the way you want it! Trees on Elysium Mons? You got it!
FLOWING WATER
The Water Must Flow! We've updated our water simulation to render how rivers displace into valleys and craters. The most precious element on Mars now will now be able to reach the deeper confines of the desert, transforming it into lush forests. New Water Pipes allow you to direct your H2O — where mother nature can't, science will.
BIOMES
There are now 11 possible biomes for Mars. Each individual biome has specific conditions that dictate the growth of the flora & fauna on Mars. Part of the challenge of terraformation will be to properly place biodomes, farms & craters to direct plant growth.
FARMS
We've added two new food processing buildings that will grow more nutritious food to keep the scientists on Mars happier and working harder. These buildings use running water as a resource.
FAUNA
Capybaras on Mars! Do we have to say more?
WATER LENS
In order to make sense of your water systems, we've added a lens view that will indicate where water is generated, and where it's needed.
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
- Biodomes now generate dynamically humidity and flora based on water supply status.
- Updated SFXs for Special Projects buttons
- Added small placement snap when over uneven terrain, to avoid pixel hunting
- Deimos can be canceled in the last phase of the project.
- Updated Placement Widget UI
- Fauna now can be toggled from the Options Menu
- Updated Structures Categories. Separated Terraforming into Atmosphere and Life.
- Updated Time Slider UI
- Improved Terraforming Screen UI and UX
- [Balance] Updated Steel and Polymeres Level 2 factories production speed.
- [Balance] Different power buildings now have different radius
- [Balance] Increased yield of Ice projects
- [Balance] Reduced yield of Nitrogen projects
- [Balance] Increased jump radius for Biodomes and Farms
- [Balance] Increased production for water plant
FIXES
- Fixed issue with orbital placement & scanner lens color lines
- Fixed asteroids impact always using the same sound instead of varying per radius
- Fixed Upgraded Ways being rendered under lower level ways
- Fixed issue that would placing a building above an upgraded road would make the road go back to lvl 1
- Updated sfx of asteroids and fixed sync making them impact accordingly with timescale.
- Fixed way crosses not initializing correctly on load
- Fixed ways not generating metal when loading a save
- Fixed issue that had the District Manager not being localized
- Fixed issue that would have Planet Stats getting overlapped with Scanner Stats
- Fixed issue that would a click go through the Resource Panel
- Fixed issue with renaming Districts to a previous name
- Fixed issue with some Projects not being clickable at a certain distance
- Fixed several issues with the Asteroids sounds
- Fixed issue with faction trying to place a building before flora updater was initialized
- Fixed issue with Zeppelins floating in some conditions
- Fixed issue with Aluminum Mines entrances not matching roads
- Fixed issue with the District Manager not having SFXs
- Fixed UI issues with Loading Messages
- Increased sensitivity in mods list before game starts
- Fixed issue with other Factions buildings not having the proper icons
- Fixed issue where the Directives where being covered by other stats
- Added Missing strings to the Cognitive Test
- Changed scrollbar to clamp in knowledge base
- Fixed some structures order in the Knowledge Base
- Fixed issue that wouldn't change the language on some options after a general language switch
- Fixed icon legends remaining visible when opening climate lens
- Fixed issue that would still show costs for Special Projects that have expired
- Fixed issue with the Scroll list in the District Manager
- Fixed some buildings/veins not showing in end game cinematics
- Fixed some minor issues when saving that would store references to dead buildings
- Fixed issue that would have the "Hostile forces detected" warning appear, but the zoom in goes to the landing site instead of the enemy's drone
- Fixed district sound playing anytime the BIP refreshes
- Fixed Special Sites structures turning white when changing lenses
