Green Mars Free Expansion is now available

Mars is green! That's right, the first major expansion is now available for Per Aspera, and best of all, it's free! GREEN MARS brings additional content; gameplay improvements; and optimizations to the Red Planet's best narrative simulation game.

GREEN MARS centers around flora and fauna as illustrated in a brand-new expansion trailer:

[previewyoutube=BB6C5NLdVqQ;full][YOUTUBE LINK][/previewyoutube]

Be sure to queue the latest update on your copy of Per Aspera if you've not already done so.

****PLEASE NOTE****

Current saves won't work with the new Green Mars features and simulation model. To keep playing your current campaign, follow this link to learn how to Switch Branches in Steam to continue playing on the 1.4.5 Branch:

How to Switch Branches [Geen Mars Update]

A Guide for Per Aspera

By: Magius

How To Switch Branches In this guide, we are going to explain how to switch branches on Steam. And you may be wondering “why do I need to know this?”.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2627124418

NEW FEATURES

MARS ELYSIUM

New features will truly empower players to make Mars a garden planet. Using the tools at your disposal, transform the atmosphere to allow Mars' mineral-rich soil to become fertile ground. Design and landscape Mars the way you want it! Trees on Elysium Mons? You got it!

FLOWING WATER

The Water Must Flow! We've updated our water simulation to render how rivers displace into valleys and craters. The most precious element on Mars now will now be able to reach the deeper confines of the desert, transforming it into lush forests. New Water Pipes allow you to direct your H2O — where mother nature can't, science will.

BIOMES

There are now 11 possible biomes for Mars. Each individual biome has specific conditions that dictate the growth of the flora & fauna on Mars. Part of the challenge of terraformation will be to properly place biodomes, farms & craters to direct plant growth.

FARMS

We've added two new food processing buildings that will grow more nutritious food to keep the scientists on Mars happier and working harder. These buildings use running water as a resource.

FAUNA

Capybaras on Mars! Do we have to say more?

WATER LENS

In order to make sense of your water systems, we've added a lens view that will indicate where water is generated, and where it's needed.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

Biodomes now generate dynamically humidity and flora based on water supply status.

Updated SFXs for Special Projects buttons

Added small placement snap when over uneven terrain, to avoid pixel hunting

Deimos can be canceled in the last phase of the project.

Updated Placement Widget UI

Fauna now can be toggled from the Options Menu

Updated Structures Categories. Separated Terraforming into Atmosphere and Life.

Updated Time Slider UI

Improved Terraforming Screen UI and UX

[Balance] Updated Steel and Polymeres Level 2 factories production speed.

[Balance] Different power buildings now have different radius

[Balance] Increased yield of Ice projects

[Balance] Reduced yield of Nitrogen projects

[Balance] Increased jump radius for Biodomes and Farms

[Balance] Increased production for water plant

FIXES