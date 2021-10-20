Server Maintenance - October 20th (PDT)

Share · View all patches · Build 7566653 · Last edited 20 October 2021 – 11:46:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Server Maintenance

Schedule: October 20th 5PM - 7PM (PDT) / October 21th 2AM - 4AM (CEST)

Affected Regions: All regions

Major Maintenance Details:

1. Some functions of the Marketplace will be changed.

When you register an item in the Marketplace, the registration period will be extended if the registered price is higher than the market price by a specific amount.

2. The grade of “Dapper Dreadnight Warg” Mount will be changed to Epic.

The Sprint count of “Dapper Dreadnight Warg” will be changed to 3.

The current “Dapper Dreadnight Warg” before the maintenance will also be changed to Epic.

3. The “Estate Merchant” event will end.

The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.

※ Notes

Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.

Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.

Thank you.