 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Bless Unleashed update for 20 October 2021

Server Maintenance - October 20th (PDT)

Share · View all patches · Build 7566653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers,

We will be undergoing maintenance to improve service quality.

Please refer to the details below.

■ Server Maintenance
  • Schedule: October 20th 5PM - 7PM (PDT) / October 21th 2AM - 4AM (CEST)
  • Affected Regions: All regions
  • Major Maintenance Details:

1. Some functions of the Marketplace will be changed.

  • When you register an item in the Marketplace, the registration period will be extended if the registered price is higher than the market price by a specific amount.

2. The grade of “Dapper Dreadnight Warg” Mount will be changed to Epic.

  • The Sprint count of “Dapper Dreadnight Warg” will be changed to 3.
  • The current “Dapper Dreadnight Warg” before the maintenance will also be changed to Epic.

3. The “Estate Merchant” event will end.

The details will be announced through the Patch Notes after maintenance.

※ Notes

  • Connections to the game will be terminated as soon as maintenance begins, and players will not be able to connect to the game during maintenance.
  • Maintenance may change, be extended or end early according to the situation.

Thank you.

Changed depots in next-mileston branch

View more data in app history for build 7566653
Bless Unleashed Content Depot 1254121
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.