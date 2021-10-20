Introducing a 'beta' branch and a new v74 build

Following the game's release, we're focused on addressing critical issues some of you encountered while playing the game and you might've noticed our dedication to introducing changes as fast as we can. This backfired with the last two patches, where we seem to bring more problems than fixes for which we're very sorry. Starting from today, aside from a new v74 build, we introduce a new 'beta' branch (in addition to already existing 'default' and 'rollback' branches) where we will be releasing the majority of the following builds first. To avoid any confusion here's the current state we're in:

'beta' - dormant (waiting for the next build)

'default' - v74

'rollback' - v71

The goal of the beta branch is rather straightforward - to avoid stressing the vast majority of the players with potential issues in the new builds. On the other hand, enabling the community to give us feedback on whether or not the new fixes we work on address the problems before they are made available to everyone by default.

P.S. In case the v74 won't stabilize the situation we will revert the default branch to a mix of v71 and v72 (read: safe & stable build) in 24 hours.

v74 (Oct 20, 2021, hotfix)