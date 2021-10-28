Welcome to the Smart House of Horrors Mini Update!

[ ](discord.gg/moveordie)

This Halloween we’re focusing on one of the scariest places ever - your own home! That’s right, your house has a mind of its own and is indeed out to get you. If you don’t believe us, all you have to do is take a closer look. Your computer may be spying on you, your vacuum cleaner might be plotting your murder and that whole mess of cables you’ve been meaning to untangle is allegedly one step away from achieving sentience and strangling you in your sleep. Feeling paranoid yet? Perfect! It’s exactly the state of mind you need to be in when experiencing our new Smart House of Horrors Mini-Update!

As with every Halloween update, we’ve given Move or Die a monstrous makeover, complete with bloody splatters, a sinister soundtrack and all the scary imagery needed to keep you awake at night.

There are also new, scary characters! Please make your acquaintance with Lando - the corrupted Wi-Fi Router, Big Sys - the all seeing eye of the establishment and, finally, the Demo-chordon - a tangle of cables with demonic predispositions.

But the fun doesn’t end here, we’ve also prepared some new in-game items for you all to frolic with - a crypto trail, binary confetti and a hi-tech digital splatter, so that your data can be accessed even after death.

And, of course, no seasonal update would be complete without our already classic 75% discount. So cheap it’s almost on the house! Get it?

Thanks for making it this far,

- Team Move or Die