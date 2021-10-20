Ask me Anything: chat with the developer!

I'm the developer of Grid Slayer.

We're a small capital 'I' Indie studio comprised of myself and my wife Maly who does the art. We also have Mike Panayiotis who is doing some great music for Grid Slayer.

I'm from London, UK and I currently live in Tenerife, Spain with Maly and our two cats.

We also made Blacksmith and Human Factory, which are also available on Steam. It's been an amazing ride learning to make games over the last 5 years and I'm very happy to share anything I've learnt with anyone who asks.

If you want to learn more about Grid Slayer, or game development, or maybe you're a budding developer looking for inspiration, please join us for this AMA.