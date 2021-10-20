Guile & Glory: Firstborn Version 1.030 - Patch Notes

Hi Everyone!

This update isn't part of the normal release schedule, but it is something we've been wanting to add for a while. At the moment. we're taking a look at character progression in Guile & Glory: Firstborn, and considering some changes to the Boon system. No promises on the details yet, but we'll probably be making some tweaks over the next little while.

New In This Build:

Outlander (Gladiator): The Gladiator is a new endgame boon for the Outlander, unlocking by maxing out the Avenger and Tactician Boon paths. The Gladiator is an extremely powerful Boon that allows the Outlander to grant the Death Frenzy trait to his allies as well. The Gladiator will also be available at a much cheaper Glory price for a short time.

Scoundrel (Accursed): We are currently rethinking the way Boons are unlocked and improved, and we have removed the additional requirements from the Scoundrel's Accursed Boon path for now.

Lorebook - Help Section: We have also fixed a couple of typos in the Help section of the Lorebook.

Known Issues: We are aware of an issue with the text in the description of the Shared Frenzy trait. It should be fixed in the next few hours.

Expect a fix for the text issue in the next few hours, and another small update over the weekend. Until then, may your adventures in the Drowned Lands be glorious!