Terrain Of Magical Expertise - Patch 211021 is now live!

Greetings hackers!

We are back with another update for Terrain of Magical Expertise! This update fixes the softlocking issues that still affected some players, brings in expanded support for the ASUS Aura and a plethora of other fixes and improvements.

We would also like to use this opportunity to thank all of our fans, who share their feedback and / or support in our Steam Forums. It helps us immensely with identifying bugs and other issues we should fix a thus making the game better for everyone. So here's a huge THANK YOU to all members of our community ❤️

More ASUS Products are now compatible with the same glow effects found in the ASUS Keyboard!

Set up assurances to prevent softlocks after Smooch's Rhythm Battle and secret boss fight in the "Kiwi Caverns".

Rhythm Battle notes now stop moving forward when successfully hit to prevent them from triggering damage SFX despite being successfully dealt with.

Minor spelling/localization errors fixed.

More glitches have been fixed for when you start a New Game after finishing the credits sequence on another file.

The "Flowered" status ailment now carries other status ailments back and forth with it.

Abilities are now ensured to be completed when a character is KO'd, preventing other softlocks from happening after an enemy is defeated.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543430/Terrain_of_Magical_Expertise/