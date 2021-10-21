The Darkest Tales - Into the Nightmare first patch

Hey, everyone!

We stand ready to deploy a small hotfix in order to improve your gaming experience. The update will become available today and it’ll be very helpful if you can re-install the prologue and try it once again (especially those of you who experienced problems playing the game on a keyboard.)

We’ve received several feedbacks about the control system and mechanics of the in-game combat. Having analyzed the feedbacks we found out what had been causing the delay between pressing an action (Hit or Jump) button on a keyboard and performing the action in the game. This happened to some players who tried to jump on a mushroom and perform a long jump. From this moment on, Teddy will be able to change the direction of the attack amidst the air and perform long jumps properly. We believe the response of your keyboard will improve a lot.

Hopefully, these changes will make your gaming experience even more pleasant, and also we'd like to thank everyone who filled out a survey form as well as all who left feedback on The Darkest Tales in Discord, Steam, and Twitter. Without you, we wouldn’t have found some nasty bugs and come up with some great ideas. There is much more to implement and improve before the launch of the game, and we hope you will stay with us to make The Darkest Tales even better together!

Add The Darkest Tales to your wishlist and subscribe to our news so that you don't miss the upcoming events and contests.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1307690/The_Darkest_Tales/