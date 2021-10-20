Spectator Mode is now available !

We're happy to announce the release of this new update ! It brings 3 major changes to the game :

Spectator Mode

In any type of match, players can now chose to spectate the game in the team selection screen. They then become a flying camera that can easily and rapidly move around the map. A menu is available by pressing the right controller's trigger to navigate between controls points, players or go back to the spawn menu and the left trigger can be used to accelerate.

New weapon : SIG-550

The brand new weapon available with the assault class is unique in War Dust because it's the only weapon that shoots in burst ! This rifle used in the Swiss army is available at level 10 ! It performs wells at mid and long range but is less effective than the M4 for close range engagement.

Mod Cycle

This feature is now fully operational. The mod cycle allows players to create a list of custom maps that will be played consecutively, each with its own configuration.

Changelog

Added Spectator Mode

Added SIG-550 to assault's weapon

Improved informative messages in main menu

Improved workshop errors handling

Fixed bugs with map reloading system that prevented the game to load the correct map

Fixed a bug where player would load wrong map if they joined ModCycle server right before its end

Fixed a bug where player would crash when changing map in a ModCycle server

And more bugfixes !

Special thanks

We would like to thank War Dust testers for their precious help for testing those features ! If you too would like to participate in War Dust's betas, check out our Discord server !