This is a quick update that adds in the option to swap back to use the built-in driver as an alternative to ASIO. You can now swap between these in the options cog, but please note that any driver changes made will require an application restart before it takes effect.

Also, if you select ASIO this will only work if the ASIO4ALL driver is installed on your computer, if not then the application will revert to the built-in driver!