Notes for update 20/10/21

Added a completely new character controller with smoother controls. You may need to re-adjust your look sensitivity as the mouse input has been toned down to match the controller input more closely.

Fixed some issues regarding the tackle box screen: The system remembers and loads in what was last selected so you should be able to just swap a rig or a bait and not have to select both like before. Also if you change pegs your setups remain intact, so you can just close the tackle box menu and continue fishing.

**Added Russian and Polish languages

Translated the bait and rig descriptions**