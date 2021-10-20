End of the 1.0 cycle!

There's been a handful of updates scattered across the days since release, so let's talk about them!

-October 16th 2021-

1.0.2

When loading the game your dungeon character always spawns at the start of the floor in case you manage to get yourself stuck out of bounds

Fixed a bug that deleted your plasma whip balls if you swapped to another plasma whip

1.0.3

Fixed a bug that previously made dungeon ore find 100 times higher than it should have been

1.0.4

Adjusted the balance from the 1.0.1 patch thanks to player feedback

1.0.5

Adjusted rock HP in light of the new balance changes that made it fall behind

-October 17th 2021-

1.0.6

Continued balancing

Added an "Are you sure?" prompt to exiting the game and to rebirthing from ascension

1.0.7

Added item storage on the tree of life upgrade tree to allow you to store an additional set of items to swap between for your character

Prevented a potential softlocking issue with the eternal egg upgrade

Made preexisting tooltips more descriptive

-October 19th 2021-

1.0.8

Added tooltips to the overhead ore display

Made crafting take additional ore find into account when pricing the cost of items at your tier preventing crafting items at insanely high tiers relative to where you're at in the game

Added new toggle buttons for buying units at 10x, 25x, and 100x

Buffed unit crits

Buffed chests

Added information to the gilded units section of the shop tab

swapped ring and tome of patience sub weapon power (as was originally intended)

Fixed a bug with some familiar spawning items in dungeons not properly unfamiliarizing when you swap items

Made it much harder to warp out of bounds with Blink

Fixed a bug that would cause you to instantly ascend without letting you spend your souls if you clicked the button two times on the same frame (...)

-October 20th 2021-

1.0.9

Added dungeon item descriptions

Made unlockable dungeon characters easier to unlock

Buffed the flame slide ability

Fixed a bug causing plasma whip to bounce out of bounds when standing against the wall

Corrected a mislabeled Diety of luck item description

-An addendum-

And unless something urgent comes up, that concludes the 1.0 cycle of updates! Gearing up for release and subsequently addressing the immediate concerns post release has left me going nearly a month without taking a day off! I'm going to be taking a few days to myself now that I've addressed nearly everything criticized, and I'll be back (hopefully soon!) when I have sound effects finished up for Dungeons. If you encounter a bug still feel free to report it to the [Discord](discord.gg/Vx8aaUcf7q) and I'll jot it down to include in the sound effects update.

I'm very thankful so many people have enjoyed Bounty Below despite its inherent shortcomings! Bounty Below was originally intended to be a short 2-3 month project, but the addition of Dungeons and a bit of personal life made it take nearly 5 years! I'm proud of how Dungeons especially shaped up towards the end of development, but it'll always be a bit of a weird mess of a project. I'm blown away by the number of people who have supported me via the golden cursor, and the amount of incredibly kind messages in the Discord. While continued development on this game was certainly hellish at points, I'm glad I finished it.

Once I'm fully done with Bounty Below I'm extremely excited for what I have planned next!!!