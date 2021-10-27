Dread Templar Halloween Update 0.920b is here! 🎃

Greetings templars!

Halloween is right around the corner and we have prepared a very special update for all players!

Until November 11, a door close to the elevator at the end of the level in E1M1 is open, and a portal leading to the Halloween side area has been activated. You will face resurrected monsters and their master, Headless Necromancer - can you become their worst nightmare, again?

In the Halloween side area, you can:

Obtain a Halloween-specific emblem Pumpkin Curse for your trap launcher, which greatly increases the damage of lightning stun and reduces the max HP of enemies. This effect will be more powerful during Halloween.

Obtain several weapons in advance in E1M1, but they do not come for free - you need to explore the level, find special tokens or win them in a shooting gallery minigame, and exchange them for these weapons.

Face the revenge of the Headless Necromancer - tell it who's the boss here!

Additionally, we have prepared a contest for all owners of Dread Templar - Take a screenshot of your achieved high score in the Halloween shooting gallery minigame, share it on Twitter and include the name you would like to be known in the game as, and the hashtags #DreadTemplar #Halloween #Contest and tag the account https://twitter.com/1C_Company. After the Halloween event ends, we will pick 10 highest submitted scores and they will be featured on a leaderboard in-game, introduced as an Easter Egg in an upcoming update!

Happy Halloween!🎃

YouTube

Changes and fixes:

Enjoy a new Halloween-themed side area and mini quest, complete with a unique bossfight. But better hurry, the area is only accessible until 11/11/2021

Earn the “Pumpkin Trap” emblem to show off your appreciation of the scariest time of the year

Get into the Halloween spirit thanks to the halls of Hell adorned with seasonally appropriate decorations

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1334730/Dread_Templar/