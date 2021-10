Share · View all patches · Build 7565197 · Last edited 20 October 2021 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I'm a big fan of events and I'm pleased to kick off the first (tiny) event, Halloween!

I know we only just released on Oct 15th, but I couldn't miss out on the Halloween fun ːwinter2019coolyulː

In this update (and a few coming this week) you'll be introduced to a few Easter eggs as well as a slight atmosphere change for Halloween!

This styling will be applied to the game until Oct 31st 2021.

🍂🍂🎃🍂🍂👻🍂

Happy Halloween,

Logan