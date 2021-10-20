Patch notes - Version 1.7: Flash Gems

Today’s update contains a number of additions to Roguebook, as well as the usual bug fixing and optimizations.

While our last update focused more on tracking player data more thoroughly, this update is more content focused. We are happy to introduce: Flash Gems.

New Features and Content:

Flash Gems

Flash Gems can now be found in the game. These are very powerful gems that shatter after being played only once. They can be acquired as loot randomly from battles.

Flash Gems can be unlocked as an Embellishment toward the top of the Embellishment tree. If you’re a veteran player, make sure to unlock the Embellishment before you begin your next run.

You may carry up to 3 Flash gems at a time.

Battle Socketing

Of course, Flash Gems might not be very useful if you’re unable to craft them into cards during battle. Therefore, we have introduced Battle Socketing.

You now have the ability to socket gems into cards during battle, whether they are Flash Gems or not. This ability is not linked to any new Embellishment, and will be available now in all battles.

You may have noticed with this update that we have also decreased the total amount of inventory slots for gems to 6. Of those 6 slots, up to 3 may be Flash Gems. If you loot a gem when your pack is full, it will simply drop to the ground nearby for you to pick up later. This works for end of chapter bosses as well. (The gem simply follows you to the next Chapter, and lies at your feet)

New Enemies

We have added a new enemy encounter for each chapter.

Chapter 1: Zephir Vulpine

Chapter 2: Frogtosser

Chapter 3: Unstable Forgeling







New Narratives

Tarum, the Forest World

Looking up, it as if a mountain is moving. Birds and more are stirred from massive branches, filling the air with all manner of woodland detritus.

A voice booms forth as if the earth speaks, and it becomes clear this is no lifeless mound.

“Come,” it resonates, “The times are dark. Your bark is soft. I have plenty to spare, as you see.”

If the thing could smile, there was no way of knowing.

Tarum will grant you your choice of defensive blessings.

Wind Gate

The wind picks up, and sand fills the air. A strange tower raises out of the desert here, banners flapping noisily in the gale.

A high pitched tone resonates from the top of the structure, where it seems shaped to harness the flow of the wind in a very precise manner. There is an energy about it. The air feels charged like a battery.

A caretaker speaks from its marbled steps. “Grains of sand. Do you fly forward, or back?”

Wind Gates will allow you to skip to the next chapter, or visit another narrative.

Chrysalis

A strange green casing dangles from a nearby tree. A chrysalis perhaps, but one so large?

Something pulses from within. As they watch, a moth lands on its skin. Slowly and silently, it disappears within.

What danger will be birthed from such a womb?

You may choose to destroy the Chrysalis, or carry it along with you at a cost. Maybe it will hatch into something good?

Flash Wind

A figure is seen in the desert, moving extremely fast. He stops briefly in front of the heroes, and introduces himself as a student of Khalim.

“Greetings, stone feet. Would you race?”

The Flash Wind encounter will add a special swapping card to your deck, or double your speed on the world map.

Quality of Life changes and improvements:

Inks and consumables will now drop to the ground when your inventory is full, as well as gems.

There are now card selection hotkeys

You may now disable and reenable Embellishments at will, once purchased.

Added an achievement for beating the new final boss “Twin Chaos”

Balancing

Our data has shown that the newest boss, Twin Chaos, is a bit too easy compared to the other bosses. We’ve given him a slight boost in power to be more of a challenge relative to his counterparts.

On another note, the addition of Flash Gems and Battle Socketing is a general upgrade for player power level across the board. We hope they give players a few more options in those tough battles where they need just a little boost to pull it off.

Bug fixes

Fixed many miscellaneous crashes.

New sound balancing + various sound fixes

Autofocus should behave more intuitively when selecting a card from hand

Multiple voice lines can no longer be played at the same time

Adamant Blood now properly increases Seifer's life by 10

0 cost Defends should now properly swap

Epilogue 15+ entries in run summary are now consistent

Tooltips should no longer linger when choosing rewards in narratives

Fixed a special case when playing Spirit Spice as your last card in hand

The intro can no longer be skipped when launching the game for the first time

Fixed gold auto pickup in the Greed is Good Epilogue

Radiant Heart tooltips should no longer become stuck on screen

Fixed an issue where you couldn't use a directional ink without inputting a direction on the controller

Referenced card and tooltips should no longer remain after exiting compendium

Fixed an issue where you could press Drop Run twice on a slower machine

Fixed an issue where the Epilogue tutorial could be skipped

Conclusion

We hope you enjoy our latest update. We are already working on the next, and have some really exciting features planned.

If what you were looking for wasn’t in this update, perhaps it will be in the next. Please keep letting us know. The best place for that is here on Steam, or on our official Discord server at discord.gg/Roguebook.

Community Localisation

We are currently actively working on improving our localisation through community efforts.

We seem to have French and German fairly well covered at this time, but if you’re fluent in one of the other languages supported by Roguebook - please feel free to reach out to us and we can work with you to improve the game. If you’re interested, please contact us in our Discord server.

Design Contest Award Stream

Along with today’s patch, we are also announcing the winner of the Black Lotus design contest live on stream @17:30 CEST with Richard Garfield on the following channels:

Please make sure to follow so you don’t miss us go live. We’ll be going over many honorable mentions as well.

Thank you for playing our game that we work very hard on.