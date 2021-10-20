The complete version has released, and the limited time discount is hot

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 3D horror werewolf killing game has released from EA (early access stage) on October 20th, reset the classic "hospital" map, and launched a new map "villa". The complete version has greatly optimized the UI, launched five new occupations including the Pope, as well as new functions such as game pass and reputation score.

With the launch of the full version, the game is also in the process of 70% off history low promotion. It only costs 5.6 dollars to start with, and there is no price increase.

"Fear Surrounds" was initially launched by Saltyegg Studio, a two person R & D team, in February this year. At the EA stage, it won "very positive" on steam. In the category of social reasoning, it ranks second in the best-selling list all year round, second only to among us.

Introduction to version update:

Hospital map reset New map: Villa

Although the villa is inconvenient to access, it is located between mountains and green water. It has elegant interior and high-end atmosphere. Since its completion, it has been loved by many people and has been photographed at a sky high price.

More than ten years ago, the villa owner's family died strangely. Various rumors of unknown origin cast a shadow over the villa. Some people say that the owner of the villa held a cult ceremony in the villa and was eaten back and turned into an evil spirit; Some people say that villas were built by evil believers, and there are all kinds of evil spirits hidden in them; Others say that the villa itself is the entrance to hell.

It is also rumored that the villa owner is very mysterious in front of him and is involved in a cult. Therefore, the first statement has a basis, spread wildly, and no one dares to take over the villa.

Basic model reset New features

 game pass: including multiple rewards such as high-quality skin and hairstyle.

 reputation score: optimize the game environment.

 task adding guidance function: make it easier for novice players to start.

 language matching: let players of the same language play together to prevent different languages from being unable to communicate.

 Optimization: add a silent mode so that players without wheat or unwilling to open wheat can play games.

New occupation

 Pope: he has the ability to understand mortals. He can know who ordinary people are and let others know his identity. Correspondingly, the Pope symbolizes light. Once the light goes out, evil spirits will have no scruples.

 guard: he has the ability to protect others, which can protect others from an evil spirit, but unfortunately, he can't protect himself.

 complaining spirit: it has the ability to manipulate the body, and can let the dead follow him, so as to forge the first crime scene.

 all faced Ghost: it can be disguised as other people, so that people can't distinguish between true and false, so as to act more conveniently and freely. But his ability will be dissipated the moment he enters the church.

 Ghost: you can often disappear in people's eyes, creating an alibi and playing a time difference, but be careful not to let any living person see the moment you disappear or appear.