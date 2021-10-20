1.0.3 Zen Mode + Mouse Wheel Zoom

Added Zen Mode, which:

Fish won't increase in hunger

You can feed as much food as you'd like to restore fish health

However during Zen Mode fish also produce no coins

Added a Zoom in/out function using the Mouse Wheel

Added a possible safety net to catch users hitting "X" and not "Save & Quit"

Note to everyone, always use "Save & Quit"! Save you fish tank!

Laid groundwork and cleaned up for new fish code coming soon! (Will be in 1.1.0+)

Lastly, I've removed an issue which LOWERED the opacity of the fish! I think this was the culprit for this recent "Ghost fish" issue.... I promise this wasn't an October in-game themed event... 😂

Please let me know if you have any issues, per usual in the Discord under the #support channel: https://discord.com/invite/eu65edz3nW