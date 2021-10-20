 Skip to content

Spiral Clicker update for 20 October 2021

Spiral Clicker 0.37 is up

The new update is here; it's a bit of a smaller one. I ended up getting sick towards the tail end of the update cycle which is usually when I'm the most productive. I got a new computer this month, due to my old one dying, and it seems that compiling the game on my new computer is tricking some people's PCs into thinking it's a different program and not using the old save files.

Sorry if this happens to you, it's not intentional but I do not know how to prevent it from happening.

  • 10 convos added for Olivia.
  • 10 convos added for Susan.
  • Jean added to game.
  • 5 CGs added for Jean.

If you enjoy my work, please consider supporting me on Patreon. I am able to get new art and assets thanks to my supporters, and more support means that I can make more stuff to enjoy.

https://www.patreon.com/Changer

