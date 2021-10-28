🎃 Trick or treat: Welcome to the Gigapocalypse Halloween Update! 🎃

Spooky greetings, Kaijū lovers!

It's that time of the year again - it's trick or treat time! Jack-o’-lantern is grinning everywhere, scary and beautiful costumes lurking around every corner and there is the annually Steam Halloween Sale of course!

And that's why Gigapocalypse is currently not only available with a 33% discount, there is also spooky new content in the game: PumpKing Manor! Collect the Pumpkin Key by destroying buildings and use it to challenge PumpKing Manor on Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty. If you are able to destroy the Pumpkin pinata before the timer ends, a pet is guaranteed as a reward. And the higher the difficuly is, the higher is the level of the pet you will be granted.

There are also some improvements and fixes coming with this update:

Beastiary feature to view all the collected pets added

Pets have a chance to randomly level up when getting them. The higher the stage, the bigger is the chance for a leveled-up pet

Credits screen added

Moved the "Customize" button from the Giga selection menu to upgrade menu

Added a distance progress interface in the bottom interface

Various interface updates

Various bug fixes

Have a spooky Halloween everyone!

Goody

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543240/Gigapocalypse/