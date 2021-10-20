 Skip to content

Survive Into Night update for 20 October 2021

Survive Into Night Halloween Horde Update

With Horde Mode here this update adds the ability to build Wood Barricades that can be placed and moved around to fortify the openings in your base from waves of Undead! There is also a number of important tweaks that improve weapons, maps, and many other elements of the game. Sound improvements & balancing and much more - Version 1.08 makes Survive Into Night even better, and just in time for Halloween!

New Item/Craft: Wood Barricade

Weapon balancing improvements

Environment & Map tweaks

Devils of Night enemies stats & skills adjusted

New Zombie death effects

Improvements/changes to HUD and Menu elements

Audio balancing & improvements

Halloween settings added

