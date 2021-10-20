Survive Into Night Halloween Horde Update

With Horde Mode here this update adds the ability to build Wood Barricades that can be placed and moved around to fortify the openings in your base from waves of Undead! There is also a number of important tweaks that improve weapons, maps, and many other elements of the game. Sound improvements & balancing and much more - Version 1.08 makes Survive Into Night even better, and just in time for Halloween!
New Item/Craft: Wood Barricade
Weapon balancing improvements
Environment & Map tweaks
Devils of Night enemies stats & skills adjusted
New Zombie death effects
Improvements/changes to HUD and Menu elements
Audio balancing & improvements
Halloween settings added
Changed files in this update