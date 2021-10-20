More QA driven bug fixes

Fix main solo missions 2,3 patrol nodes not working

Fix not showing an avatar rank if your level is greater than 20

Fix units placed on top of walls spawning on the ground in siege defense

Fix some units disappearing in ragdoll, such as while carried by the player with telekinesis

Remove ability for player to move or sell the wizard tower in build mode

Fix jumping through roof of avatar tower interior

Fix particular haystack killing the player when it is destroyed with the sword

Reduce pop from jumping straight up and down, then moving horizontally

The ghost enemy can no longer be knocked down

Fix solo mission 2 friendlies spawning out of bounds

Fix solo mission 2 sliding on top of the teleport pad

In iron village move certain haystacks that were intersecting cows

Improved blacksmith materials for the model

Fix being able to show in game menu during opening cutscene

Player buildings now have lighting for nighttime