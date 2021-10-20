Fix main solo missions 2,3 patrol nodes not working
Fix not showing an avatar rank if your level is greater than 20
Fix units placed on top of walls spawning on the ground in siege defense
Fix some units disappearing in ragdoll, such as while carried by the player with telekinesis
Remove ability for player to move or sell the wizard tower in build mode
Fix jumping through roof of avatar tower interior
Fix particular haystack killing the player when it is destroyed with the sword
Reduce pop from jumping straight up and down, then moving horizontally
The ghost enemy can no longer be knocked down
Fix solo mission 2 friendlies spawning out of bounds
Fix solo mission 2 sliding on top of the teleport pad
In iron village move certain haystacks that were intersecting cows
Improved blacksmith materials for the model
Fix being able to show in game menu during opening cutscene
Player buildings now have lighting for nighttime
Empire of Ember update for 20 October 2021
More QA driven bug fixes
Fix main solo missions 2,3 patrol nodes not working
Changed files in this update