Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.4

Changelog 1.0.4

ADDED: Photosensitive mode to get rid of choppy plantipedia animations

CHANGED: Slightly changed plantipedia animation to be less strobey in general

CHANGED: Developer mode cheat code from 69696 to something you’ll never guess in a million years

FIXED BUG: Watering sound doesn’t loop

FIXED BUG: Issue with the tutorial - sometimes the bun is soft locked into watering the plant after that part of the tutorial is over, causing the plant to be overwatered and die

FIXED BUG: Can get softlocked in main menu when pause tip shows up

FIXED BUG: Windowed mode too big and hides resize bar at the top, now it resizes to 80% of your desktop resolution so you can manually resize it (after alt-tabbing, clicking the top of the window to bring it to focus, and then you can drag it to whatever size you want)

FIXED BUG: Accidentally left a rock where it shouldn’t have been...