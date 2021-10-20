Bug Fix Patch

ATTENTION ALL STAFF

Hey Roarke here.

Firstly I would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has picked up Heartless Dark thus far. Your support has been a massive encouragement and a huge help towards future support of the game.

This patch is just a lot of general bug fixing and should make the current experience a lot smoother to play. Notes below.

PATCH NOTES:

-Huge fixes to controller UI navigation (controller navigation of UI should now work easily and as expected on all screens)

-Fixed issue of opening up store page when trying to select an upgrade (weird hidden button functionality left in from the Next Fest demo)

-Fixed some AI issues causing patrolling enemies to get stuck on certain props (may still show up here and there and I'm still working on it but it should be drastically reduced)

-Bookshelves now break into multiple smaller pieces to stop broken shelves getting lodged in doorways and barring the path

-Fixed a lot of player submitted spelling mistakes