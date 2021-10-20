BRAND SPANKIN' NEW UPDATE!

IT'S FINALLY HERE!
Welcome to the first major HyperFleet update! Here's what has been added!
CloutCoin/Hangar:
A (fictional) cryptocurrency so you can buy and earn to get cool new ships!
Time Trials/Ghost Replays
Race against yourself or other players via LIVE ghost replays!
Practice mode:
Practice the levels without the threat of crashing!
Flight School:
Learn the basics of the game with Snoob Goob!
Bug Fixes:
-Ultra-wide monitor support (21:9)
-Level collider optimization
-Offline functionality
Thank you so much for your support, hope you enjoy
ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update