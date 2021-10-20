BRAND SPANKIN' NEW UPDATE!

Share · View all patches · Build 7563315 · Last edited 20 October 2021 – 00:39:08 UTC by Wendy

IT'S FINALLY HERE!

Welcome to the first major HyperFleet update! Here's what has been added!

CloutCoin/Hangar:

A (fictional) cryptocurrency so you can buy and earn to get cool new ships!

Time Trials/Ghost Replays

Race against yourself or other players via LIVE ghost replays!

Practice mode:

Practice the levels without the threat of crashing!

Flight School:

Learn the basics of the game with Snoob Goob!

Bug Fixes:

-Ultra-wide monitor support (21:9)

-Level collider optimization

-Offline functionality

Thank you so much for your support, hope you enjoy

