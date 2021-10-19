v0.2 NOW AVAILABLE! New Levels + Improvements!

Hey everyone,

Just wanted to let you all know that v0.2 of Operation: BoomSlang! is now available and it brings with it 6 Brand spanking new Training Levels to now only teach but also gradually challenge new players so that they can learn the intricacies of Operation: BoomSlang! and the gameplay mechanics it is built upon.

I hope everyone enjoys the new update.

Please stay tuned as I want to try and get at least 2 more BIG updates out before the year is over.

Thank you again for any and all support, I truly appreciate it :)