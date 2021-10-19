Witch's Eve Update 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7562895 · Last edited 19 October 2021 – 23:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

We're SO excited about this update. Last year we launched a short-lived Witch's Eve event and couldn't believe the response. We decorated Hope Harbor, handed out festival tickets and gave out some unique rewards you could only get during the event.

This year we wanted to take it to the next level.

Join us for the Witch's Eve Festival for the next two weeks and collect unique items, outfits, weapons and even mounts!

But wait! There's more!

With this update we're also introducing a brand new section of Windless Woods as well as the long-awaited crafting profession, alchemy!

Get your potions ready and discover the secrets of Grimwick Graveyard!

New:

Witch’s Eve Festivities!

Last year’s Witch’s Eve items have returned in Hope Harbor

Candy exchange booth for tickets

Witch’s Eve décor in Hope Harbor, Sleepy Haven, and Moonberry Farms

New Witch’s Eve weapons

Trick-or-Treating in the evening (Don't forget to wear your mask or costume!)

Alchemy Crafting Station

Alchemy Brewing Cauldron

6 new harvestable items in Farmlands

9 new potions

75+ new items

1 special magic item

2 new mounts

New explorable area

New questline

5 new enemies to defeat

Improved:

Better gamepad functionality

Toggleable build-mode snapping feature

Farming and cooking balance

Improvements to the save system to protect against world corruption

Slingshots and wands show charge time instead of speed

When crafting arrows, you now make 6 at a time instead of 3

Switched to a non-dairy ocean

Player list in server browser now FINALLY shows correctly!

Fixed: