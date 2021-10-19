Witch's Eve Update 1.3.0

Hey everyone!
We're SO excited about this update. Last year we launched a short-lived Witch's Eve event and couldn't believe the response. We decorated Hope Harbor, handed out festival tickets and gave out some unique rewards you could only get during the event.
This year we wanted to take it to the next level.
Join us for the Witch's Eve Festival for the next two weeks and collect unique items, outfits, weapons and even mounts!
But wait! There's more!
With this update we're also introducing a brand new section of Windless Woods as well as the long-awaited crafting profession, alchemy!
Get your potions ready and discover the secrets of Grimwick Graveyard!
New:
- Witch’s Eve Festivities!
- Last year’s Witch’s Eve items have returned in Hope Harbor
- Candy exchange booth for tickets
- Witch’s Eve décor in Hope Harbor, Sleepy Haven, and Moonberry Farms
- New Witch’s Eve weapons
- Trick-or-Treating in the evening (Don't forget to wear your mask or costume!)
- Alchemy Crafting Station
- Alchemy Brewing Cauldron
- 6 new harvestable items in Farmlands
- 9 new potions
- 75+ new items
- 1 special magic item
- 2 new mounts
- New explorable area
- New questline
- 5 new enemies to defeat
Improved:
- Better gamepad functionality
- Toggleable build-mode snapping feature
- Farming and cooking balance
- Improvements to the save system to protect against world corruption
- Slingshots and wands show charge time instead of speed
- When crafting arrows, you now make 6 at a time instead of 3
- Switched to a non-dairy ocean
- Player list in server browser now FINALLY shows correctly!
Fixed:
- Smelter XP gain visual bug - you now gain XP when withdrawing the ingots
- Azura Mushrooms are now set to a stack of 100 instead of 99
- Franklin doesn’t talk to you forever anymore
- Xanthus no longer let’s you tell him the same thing twice
- Norbert no longer holds a shield and his animations make sense
- Eldin now checks to see if you have the correct item with you
- Wind whirlers functionality
- Cova Nuts can be used in the seed maker now
- Wild farmlands seeds yield the correct plants now
- Ferry saves upgrade after logging out
- Iron mining pick is now made with iron
- Missing fireflies have been found
- Mail that didn’t advance the quest
- Finn’s Furnishings has thicker walls now
- Furniture doesn’t belong on people anymore
- Various sound effects that weren’t respecting volume settings
- Pumpkin Seeds now show seed level in tooltip
- You can no longer plant on wood housing plots without dirt
- Life experience gain with all staves
- Various “cracks” in the world
- Watermelon stays in stock at the Sleepy Haven Grocer
- Stoney Oaks Plot is now even allowing you to build on every spot
- Astral Plane now teleports you correctly if (when) you fall
- Pickable items (like eggs) are instanced for each person to be able to pick
