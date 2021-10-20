October 19, 2021 - Update 1.0.3

New World Update 1.0.3 will release for the regions Central Europe, US-East, South America, and Australia at 10PM PT (5AM UTC) on October 19 - US West at 11PM PT (6AM UTC) on October 19. Please see below for the full server transfer rollout plan.

Greetings, Adventurers!

With this update we have laid the final groundwork for the server transfer feature. We’ve also included a swathe of bug fixes — thanks to all those who helped us track down these issues through their reports on the official New World forums. Before we dive into the details on exactly how the server transfer system works, our plan to roll it out to all regions, and our list of bug fixes, we wanted to thank everyone who has supported New World in our first few weeks after launch.

To show our appreciation for your patience, we are granting all players “The Stoic” in-game title. This title is meant to thank all those who, as the title description states, showed solid resolve in the face of epic wait times. The title will be automatically granted to your character, and can be equipped by navigating to the Character menu, selecting the “Bio” tab, and selecting “Change” in the title section of the screen. It may take up to a day for “The Stoic” title to appear in the list of available titles.

We’ve also added the “Waiting” emote to the in-game store— for free— as an additional thank you. To claim the emote, navigate to the in-game store and select the “Emotes” tab, where you’ll find the “Waiting” emote available for free. Emotes are account bound, so you’ll only need to claim it once on your Steam account, even if you have two characters.

YouTube

Spotlight: Character Server Transfers

While we want everyone to find their long-term home in Aeternum as soon as possible, we also want to ensure that the process is safe and ready for everyone to use. We’ve been hard at work on the feature and testing it for the past two weeks, but because this feature is brand new we have decided to take a safe, incremental approach to rolling out transfers to all players.

When all worlds are back online from downtime, our plan is to monitor the framework we created without turning transfers on immediately. Once we have confirmed that the framework holds up at scale, we will turn on character server transfers in the Utopia world first, in the AP Southeast region. We will closely monitor transfers in this world, and if anything out of the ordinary occurs our team will need to make manual interventions. If all goes well, we will turn it on for the rest of the AP Southeast region, and continue monitoring. If after 8 hours our team hasn’t discovered any issues, we will fully deploy character server transfers to the other regions.

Thank you to our AP Southeast players for helping us ensure this feature is ready for the worldwide rollout, and thank you to everyone for your understanding and patience. Please stay tuned to @playnewworld and [our forums](forums.newworld.com) for the latest updates!

Please review the video and FAQ below so you can understand how the transfer process will work, the limitations, and how it impacts your character. Each player will receive one free character transfer token.

YouTube

Enjoy your new home in Aeternum!

How do I transfer my character?

You need to log into your character, which means waiting in any applicable queues.

There will be a new tab in the in-game store to claim your character transfer token.

You need to leave your Company.

You need to remove any active Trading Post sell orders and buy orders.

Your character must be located in a sanctuary (such as a settlement or outpost).

What comes with me when I transfer?

You will keep all character progression (level, weapon mastery, titles, etc.).

You will keep your inventory and storage.

You will keep all of your currency.

You will keep your houses and housing decorations.

You will keep all quest progress.

What does not transfer with my character?

Your Company membership needs to be terminated before transferring, and will not carry over.

Active Trading Post sell orders and buy orders must be removed and will not carry over.

Your friends list is world specific and will not transfer.

Where can I move my character to?

You can move your character to any world in your region, except:

You cannot move your character to a full world.

You cannot move your character to a world in maintenance.

You cannot move your character to a world set that you have an existing character in already.

Will there be opportunities to transfer again if I choose the wrong world, the world my friends chose filled up, or I regret choosing the world I transferred to?

Transferring again will require an additional token.

Our team will continue monitoring world populations, queue times, and will evaluate the need for an additional wave of server transfer tokens to be given out for free. After we are sure players have had plenty of time to find the right server for them, we will later make server transfer tokens available for purchase in the store. We will give notice ahead of time when tokens are changing to a paid service.

General

Implemented final pieces of the server transfer framework.

Added improvements to the World selection UI.

Added clearer messaging when a player is kicked due to going AFK or violating the EAC.

Added clearer messaging when stacked discounts are present, such as territory standing and faction discounts on property taxes.

Implemented back-end changes to help our team investigate concerns around the client performance in War.

Adjusted the respawn timer on Boatswain Ambrose and various other elite enemies throughout the world.

In The Depths, Players must now be in the arena to damage Thorpe.

An error message now appears when players attempt to buy their own items in the Trading Post.

Reverted a chest/loot change from update 1.0.2 that was causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests.

Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games splash screen.

Armor is limited to 1 skill perk per piece.

Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings.

Dyes are now removed from items upon trade with a warning message present.

The Time to Declare War" timer now visually pauses to make it clear when an Invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. Territory remains in a Conflict state after Invasions, and War can be declared.

General Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with the T4 and T5 azoth staffs— go close those high level portals!

Fixed an issue causing the abandoning event notification to persist.

Fixed a housing UI issue. The UI will now correctly shows that property taxes are subject to the full price of the home, and not impacted by the first time home buyer discount.

Fixed issues with early game spawning. The watchtower respawn point is replaced by the Settlement after it has been discovered. Players no longer incorrectly respawn at a Watchtower after selecting to respawn at a Settlement.

Fixed various localization issues throughout the game.

Fixed an issue where not all items for Town Projects were consumed when completing the mission.

Resolved login errors that prevented players from accessing their character.

Fixed an issue that caused Arena keys to not drop as intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the Runic Bear armor to not be appropriately dyed during Wars.

Fixed a pet placement issue. Pets placed in an otherwise empty house now remain in the home after the player logs out, instead of returning the pet to the player’s inventory.

AP Southeast servers now display the correct time zone in-game.

Fixed an issue with titles - player titles and achievements now appear as intended, and the achievement tab properly updates when a new achievement is earned.

Fixed an issue that caused Company invites to persist after decline/accept.

Fixed an issue that caused Rajah spawns to stack forever - one big cat at a time, please!

Speculative Fixes

The fixes listed below are tentative fixes and mitigations. Our goal is to get these changes out and see if issues persist, so we can continue to work on them and address in a future update if necessary.

Worked to fix an issue where Wars and Invasions kicked off earlier than scheduled.

Worked to fix an issue where not all settlement stations upgrade as intended when town projects are completed.

Players should no longer become stuck when entering or exiting an instance. If a player reconnects and their character is dead, the respawn screen is open with respawn options available. Players who are currently stuck need to contact customer support to have their character unstuck.

Thank you for your support! We’ll see you in Aeternum.