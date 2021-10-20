Dreams of Desire: Definitive Edition is released!



There are a few pieces of information I want to share with you.

First of all, localization is coming, but it will take a few days to finish everything. It will be added as an update as soon as it's done.

Second of all, Mac support is proving to be a bit difficult, but we're working on that as well.

Join our Discord server if you have any questions or just want to discuss the game.

If you find any bugs, please also report it on Discord in the appropriate channels and we'll take care of it as soon as possible.

Enjoy the game!

-Dr Sin