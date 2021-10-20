 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dreams of Desire: Definitive Edition update for 20 October 2021

Dreams of Desire: Definitive Edition is released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7562751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.



There are a few pieces of information I want to share with you.

First of all, localization is coming, but it will take a few days to finish everything. It will be added as an update as soon as it's done.

Second of all, Mac support is proving to be a bit difficult, but we're working on that as well.

Join our Discord server if you have any questions or just want to discuss the game.

If you find any bugs, please also report it on Discord in the appropriate channels and we'll take care of it as soon as possible.

Enjoy the game!

-Dr Sin

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.