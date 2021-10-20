October 20th 2021 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

KurtzPel Systems Revamp

Progression System

Progression System will be an account-wide system that allows players to earn rewards as they gain levels from in-game activities for the account. Progression Levels are gained by leveling up Karma and reflects a total of the player’s Karma Levels.

Previously, each character had their own Karma Level but after the system update, all characters on the same account will share the same Karma Level. For example, if a player made a new character, that player used to start from scratch to level up Karmas. After this update, players will be able to start with whatever pre-existing Karma levels player have obtained from their previous characters on the same account. Pre-existing Karmas Levels on multiple characters from before the system update will be combined into one total Karma Level per Karma that can be shared across all characters account-wide.

Karma Level cap will be removed to allow repetitive leveling and rewards through the Progression System.

Leveling up Progression will reward a box, which has a set chance to drop ‘GP, Armor Costume, Accessory Costume, Magic Stone, Resurrection Stone, Potion, or Special Enhancement Stone’.

Tutorial Mode

Tutorial Mode will give new and returning KurtzPel players unfamiliar with the game a chance to learn and practice the battle systems before jumping into matches against other players.

This will provide a much-needed tutorial for the game as well as an opportunity for players to choose and practice specific aspects of combat.

Road to Grand Chase

Road to Grand Chase is a 1v1 Deathmatch mode where players will be able to face AI of varying difficulties as their opponent. The opponent and the map will be randomized. Players can tackle the next difficulty after they have cleared the previous one.

Players will be able to challenge themselves against AI ranging from Rank E to Rank A to develop their skills.

PVE Revamp

Character levels will be removed for PVE. Equipment acquired before the PVE revamp along with their stats, enhancements, and sockets will remain the same.

Although character levels will be removed, players will be able to continue leveling up their Karmas through PVE and receive Progression rewards.

Collection System

The all-new collection system will be added. This system will allow players to check costumes & accessories that currently exist in KurtzPel. The collection system will reward players with new collection items including Title, Profile, and a new accessory slot.

If the player completes a fixed collection based on the costume outfits and accessories the player currently possesses, the player will able to receive the new rewards. We will add more collection materials in following updates.

Rewards obtainable from Collection

Changes to Karma acquisition

To ‘normal unlock’ a Karma, what previously required CP will now require a certain amount of gameplay to unlock.

Special unlock will work the same as before through ‘Heroic Karma Token’.

When a Karma is unlocked, players will start from Karma Level 0. Unlocking a Karma will also give the player access to all skills (active and passive) from the start.

Karmas acquired from before the update will also continue to be available.

Removal of Karma Level-dependent Skill Tree

The skill tree system will be removed to eliminate the impact it may give to match results based on whether someone had certain skills or not. All players will have access to the same active and passive skills acquired from unlocking their respective Karmas. Any skills that gave bonus stats will be removed completely.

Removal of the Awakening System

Awakening Skills served to bring a lot of changes to gameplay, but acquiring it required a lot of play time. Also, balancing around the fact that players may or may not have awakening skills proved to be very problematic. Therefore, the Awakening system will be removed.

Normal awakening skills will be provided upon unlocking the Karma.

Awakening bonuses such as Increase Karma Slot, Increase Stats, and Rage Awakening skills will be removed from the game.

Quest System Revamp

Daily and Weekly Challenges from before will be merged into the Quest System.

Following this merge, Quest Log will have a ‘Daily’ category in which players can do quests and receive rewards on a daily basis.

Any unfinished quests when the system update arrives will be deleted. Please complete any ongoing quests before the system update arrives.

Quests used to be on a per character basis but after the system update, quests will be account-wide. Make sure to complete quests on the desired character as the quest and rewards will not be given to other characters on the account once the quest has been completed on a certain character.

Randomized Magic Stone Stat Revamp

Previously existing magic stone stat system will be changed for Karma, Costume Weapon, Costume Outfit, and Costume Accessories.

Magic Stone stats will be removed from Karmas.

Currency System Changes

Due to changes to Karma progression, DP will be removed.

CP will also be removed. CP will be converted to the new currency GP.

Everything that used to cost CP will now cost GP instead.

End of ongoing Attendance Event

The current Attendance Event in progress will be deleted due to changes and removal of items rewarded in the event.

Please make sure to claim any unclaimed items in the current Attendance Event. Once the update is implemented, you will no longer be able to claim any unclaimed attendance rewards.

New Theme for Eltheca

Eltheca will have a new Halloween theme.

In-game cinematic upon login will be added to help increase immersion.