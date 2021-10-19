Post Season 1 update #2 is now available on Steam.

EPISODE 36 / Post Season Update 2

AI: If Hungry or Thirsty Colonists will no longer continue chained Tasks such as Harvest Tree/Rock -> Collect/Store

AI: Fixed issue where few High Priority Tasks had incorrect priority calculation.

*Colonist/Colony Notifications are no longer trimmed/cropped that appear at the bottom right section of the screen...



Post Season Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall. These updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly.

You can help me greatly by sending save files to ( vitali@vitalikirpu.net ) with your big/broken/starving colonies.

More to come!