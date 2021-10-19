Update 0.5: More enemies and more parts

Hi Everyone,

As promised, here's the next update. This one is mostly a content drop, adding 3 new enemies and 2 new parts. Expect the next one around the beginning of November, loaded with more goodness.

New Enemies

The Swarm army keeps getting more dangerous. Are you up to the challenge?

[table][tr][td]##### Blob

Don't let them split, or you may end up being overwhelmed.



[/td][td]##### Moth

It flies, strikes at a distance and has armor. Terrified yet?



[/td][/tr][tr][td]##### Sandworm Larva

Now you see me, now you don't...



[/td][/tr][/table]

New Parts

As usual, you will need to have enough keys to unlock these (earn keys by winning battles).

[table][tr][td]##### Raygun

I know you've been waiting for it, so here it is, in full glory.



[/td][/tr][tr][td]##### Resonator

Lure the Swarm towards your tank, or into a trap!



[/td][/tr][/table]

Other Changes

Wimp won't block if stunned

Drones/landmines don't give energy when destroyed and using Salvage

Fixed Shotgun cursor

Remember to join our Discord if you want to get these changes before anyone else, and if you're enjoying the game I'd really appreciate it if you could leave a positive review if you haven't already.

/Sergio

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1389360/Mech_Armada/