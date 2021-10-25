Halloween Update: EXP Boost and Unlockable Pumpkin Robe

Trick or treat?

Here at DEVOUR, we're celebrating spooky season with a brand new, limited edition robe and a 1.5x EXP Boost only available between October 25th @ 10am PDT - November 1st @ 10am PDT. For the full 2.1.7 changelog, see the bottom of this news post.

Pumpkin Robe

To unlock this unique cosmetic, you'll have to find and collect the 30 creepy Halloween pumpkins hidden across all maps. Once unlocked, you will still be able to wear the robe after the Halloween event has ended.

EXP Boost

We know that a lot of you will be wanting to play DEVOUR during Halloween, so we're enabling a 1.5x EXP boost until November 1st 2021 @ 10am PDT.

2.1.7 Changelog

Adds limited edition unlockable Pumpkin Robe

Enables 1.5x EXP Boost for Halloween

Adds a Headbob option to gameplay settings

The maximum Cult Rank is now capped at 666 and comes with its own unique rank name, "Azazel Incarnate".

Fixes a rare issue where the very first interact with a locked door didn't work even if you held the key

As we detailed in our previous Steam post, we're hard at work on the next DEVOUR map, as well as a whole lot of other exciting upcoming features.

Stay tuned for more soon!

Twitter: @DEVOUR_GAME

Discord: https://discord.gg/q4tTa2Z