Patch notes 1.2

From bug fixing to more bug fixing, to new ingestibles and Lilith’s cabin on the inside, here’s what you will find in Rising Spire: Prelude, Patch 1.2

Combat

Added shadows on battle animations & idles - it was high time for the battle scene to start revolving around the sun anyway.

Fixed some miscellaneous bugs with player XP - the stuff you reported with the experience points acting funky? We fixed them.

Boosted the stats on mastery rank-up - Kill stuff, get stronk. Hulk smash!

User Interface

Lilith and Atlas portraits enhanced - more shadows, more details, more dark circles

Added Map to the Journal interface - we heard you. You want a map. A map has been given. The Lonely Final Boss is not just lonely, but also generous.

Design / Quality of Life

Extended the load screen duration to hide preloading ugliness - sometimes you’d see Atlas just idling like madman on a plain green field when changing scenes. That won’t happen again.

Map & Overworld

We fixed the sun, y’all!

The sun sometimes just didn’t want to exist, so we tweaked it and it now acts properly and consistently in all maps;

Atlas’ nighttime aura fades in and out with elegance and grace

Atlas is now only a lil’ blue next to a campfire at night instead of being big blue da-ba-dee-da-ba-da.

Added a potion cabinet at Lilith’s - only the finest quality potions, touched by Lilith herself. Don’t miss the chance, get your bottle NOW!

Does this mean that you can get inside Lilith’s cabin? - Darn straight it does! Someone call Vogue Living pls.

Berry bushes! - What kinda RPG would it be if you couldn’t stuff your face in a bush? Atlas can now pick berries from the shrubs and bushes in the forest of Dohan and automatically turns them into rations with the use of some pocket magic.

More bug fixin’

The same can be said for your rations and potions as they will no longer disappear from your pockets under mysterious circumstances when moving to a new map

Journal

Character Arc View in Journal - Atlas is a very well organized boi, so he now keeps separate tabs on all the important people he interacts with. You can follow their distinct story in the Character Arc.

Chronological Entries View - in true journal fashion, he will also record the events of the day as they happen. Memory loss stands no chance against this warrior!

Journal arc completion entries - There’s an end to every beginning and Atlas respects that by taking notes in his Journal whenever he completes a story arc.

Bug fixes for the Journal as well - Sometimes the journal entries wouldn’t save properly when saving and loading back in the game at a later time. Not anymore. This is why you don’t write in crayon!

Bonus

Pike and Miles speak Latin - ‘IT HAS BEEN WRITTEN, PUT IT IN THE PATCH NOTES!’ Frank Ortiz, October 2021

_

A massive thank you for all the feedback provided since the launch! The reason we decided to launch the Prelude in Early Access is exactly because we want to hear from you and to make sure that we build upon something that you enjoy - thank you and keep it coming!

There’s lots of new content and new features to be added in the game and we’re working hard to implement everything - stay with us and look forward to next updates and patches.

Much love,

LFB Studios