Update 1.21

Here they are - subquests! These are Choose Your Own Adventure sections that you can play through and get some more coins and XP. Currently available are two stories featuring the lovely Jana as protagonist. These quests will become available as you progress through the main campaign (The Hunt for Gloomy Whisper in this case).

"The Lost Boy" takes place in the desert as Jana comes across an abandoned boy and helps him out (Available after 2 expeditions in Chapter 3)

"Heart of the Village" sees Jana facing a nasty pirate to retrieve a beloved item (Available after 1 expedition in Chapter 4)

Look for the exclamation mark in the map for available quests.



