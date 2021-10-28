GTFO Version 1.0 sneak peek – and final chance to get GTFO at Early Access price

As promised, Version 1.0 of GTFO will be released before 2021 ends, and the team is hard at work making the final push to make that happen. We know that you are all eager to go down into the Complex, so we wanted to serve you a small tease of what to expect. But bear in mind that these aren’t all the gameplay and visual improvements planned for the Early Access departure.

If you still haven’t invested in GTFO – now would be a great time. As previously communicated, we will raise the price going into Version 1.0, and the Halloween Sale is the final sale of GTFO at the Early Access price.

To celebrate this and Halloween, our all favorite tool – the glowstick – will light up your way through the Complex in a Halloween-ish way.

Stay tuned, Prisoners. Version 1.0 is very close.

P.S. There have been theories that the Rundown concept would be something we will only use during the Early Access phase of GTFO. This is not the case – rest assured that we will keep throwing cruelly exciting Rundowns at our beloved community, also as a Version 1.0 game.