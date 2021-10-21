Boomerang X Endless Update is Available Now!

Hey, Boomerangers!

We have some spicy, spicy news for you - as you already know, we've been hard at work putting together a new map with an endless wave mode. The work is done, and you can hurl yourself around and battle a never-ending onslaught of old faces and enhanced enemies in the mysterious and new RED GARDEN map, a place that feels different from the worlds you've crossed before.

Within the Endless Run Mode lie a variety of categories, changing your shield supply and what powers ups you have access to. Depending on your choice of these categories, you can make the game more challenging, more difficult, or just change the flavor of your run. You can even make custom categories, too, Want no shields and use only comet? You got it, BUT... always beware of hubris.

This latest update allows you to see where you rank amongst your fellow warriors from other worlds thanks to our new Endless Run Online Leaderboard. We've also added a handful of achievements for the Endless Run Mode specifically, for all you completionists out there.

Jump in right now and show us what you got.