Replay Battles feature + Localization Update

Replay Battle feature

We are thrilled to announce the highly requested replay battles feature!

After the player finishes the game(genocide ending) they can access replay battles in the main menu which is accompanied with a unique score system and online leaderboards!

Players will have access to all battles except some special encounters such as incinerators and quantum battles (which is not really a battle!) but we are happy to announce that the medallion sword battles and the tennis battles are included!

We have two rating systems the star system and the online leaderboard score system.

The star system

This is based on how much damage the player received.

1 star = 10+ damage

2 stars = 5+ damage

3 stars = 3+ damage

4 stars = 1+ damage

5 stars = no damage

The online leaderboard score system

Earn points while playing a battle.

Points:

Sidestep or jump rolling to avoid a projectile: 75 points.

Jump over a projectile: 50 points.

Taking damage = -500 points.

During killmode



Absorb small energy = 50 points.

Absorb tall energy = 100 points.

Damaging enemy = 500 points.

Destroy a small energy = 50 points.

Destroy a tall energy = 100 points.

After battle

Upon victory, the player receives a time bonus that is calculated depending on duration of the song and then adds all points gathered during the battle and finally multiplies with the chosen difficulty:

Story mode = x1

Easy = x5

Normal = x10

Hard = x25

Expert = x50

Insane = x100

Other worthy notes:

The leaderboard will reset every month.

As of now, this update is only for PC but in the future, we hope to get it into the Nintendo switch!

The score system is not available in the normal playthrough only accessible in the replay battle.

Also thank you to Alessandro Cominu from Subvert Games for the backend support of the online leaderboard!

Localization efforts

Early in development people in our discord channel recommended that we should open up for the game to be translated.

We are happy to say that we now support:

Italian, German, Russian, Spanish, Euskara, French, Japanese, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and of course English.

Here are a few images of the different localizations in no particular order!



















It has been a very hard process to handle all this data and we have learned a lot. We would like to thank all translators for their efforts and their patience!

BoralesG, Antonioskar, Ranes, Lhimo and Greg065 for the Italian Translation

All-Seeing Skeleton for the French Translation

Valentin Kerharo & Victorien Lechevallier for the French Correction

kueter, Dmitriy Borokov, Wilson Mertes and Teatov for the Russian Translation

Razenoku for the spanish translation

Oromen Videos for the basque translation

koykoy13, Leonir192 and Weirdguy42 for the german Translation

Surefire.Games - Chinese and Japanese Translation

Reminder!

If you find any bugs let us know in our discord. We want the game to be in the best condition and make sure it can be accessible for people for as long as possible!