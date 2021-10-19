 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dreams Of Adventure update for 19 October 2021

Fixed crashes and removed mechanic

Share · View all patches · Build 7561405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crash that would occur sometimes when you win a battle. The issue: Game usess highest party LUK to calculate drop chance. It sometimes would go abover 100% and it would, well, crash the game. Should be fixed now.

Removed item stack size. It caused crash issue when you would deposite 99 of an item in bank and then leave, access it again it would crash.

Hopefully now both are fixed, I've tested it for 20min nothing happened.

Here is a tease of a Shathazund Kingdom map which will come after Eterereburg City Kingdom as soon I'm done adding NPC's, quests and events.

https://media.discordapp.net/attachments/892129700267294732/899664571248312340/Shathazund_mapa.png?width=940&height=590

Changed files in this update

proradi boga ti poljubim Depot 1564841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.