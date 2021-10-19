Fixed crashes and removed mechanic

Fixed crash that would occur sometimes when you win a battle. The issue: Game usess highest party LUK to calculate drop chance. It sometimes would go abover 100% and it would, well, crash the game. Should be fixed now.

Removed item stack size. It caused crash issue when you would deposite 99 of an item in bank and then leave, access it again it would crash.

Hopefully now both are fixed, I've tested it for 20min nothing happened.

Here is a tease of a Shathazund Kingdom map which will come after Eterereburg City Kingdom as soon I'm done adding NPC's, quests and events.

