Dead Estate update for 19 October 2021

Dead Estate is available NOW!!

Dead Estate update for 19 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One full year after the initial free release over on Newgrounds, we have the full refined, expanded, and improved version of Dead Estate ready to play!

We have been adding to and improving the game on a daily basis, and that won't stop now! There is already a running list of minor additions we'd like to make. And the list of new Weapons + Items to be patched in continues to grow.

We're so proud of the game in it's current state - but it'll only get better each and every day!

We recommend keyboard + mouse while we further refine the gamepad support. But if you do choose that option, be sure to check out the gamepad customization settings to fine tune it to fit your own preferences.

We welcome and encourage everyone to try the game's free demo first! See if it fits well with your preferences - and feel free to share any thoughts you might have here or in Steam discussions, so that we could potentially apply that to the full game :)

Your feedback and engagement has taken us this far. And we can't wait to carry it even further from here!

