Armoured Commander II update for 19 October 2021

Update 1.0.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.9 Changelog

ADD: Panzer II A (late), replacing the Panzer II F in earlier campaigns

ADD: Tutorial slide for when support attacks destroy all enemy units before first turn

CNG: Slightly reduced "Firing over Open Sights" to-hit penalty

CNG: Improvement to poppy ascii art on main menu

FIX: Overrun command not being available if an enemy unit was spotted by Recon support units

FIX: Penetrating hit on player tank was not immediately resolved if player was sent to Field Hospital

