Update 1.0.9

1.0.9 Changelog
ADD: Panzer II A (late), replacing the Panzer II F in earlier campaigns
ADD: Tutorial slide for when support attacks destroy all enemy units before first turn
CNG: Slightly reduced "Firing over Open Sights" to-hit penalty
CNG: Improvement to poppy ascii art on main menu
FIX: Overrun command not being available if an enemy unit was spotted by Recon support units
FIX: Penetrating hit on player tank was not immediately resolved if player was sent to Field Hospital
Changed files in this update